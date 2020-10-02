All hail Queen Kelly! After a brilliant, but underseen turn in Facebook's Sorry for Your Loss, human ray of sunshine and Star Wars actress Kelly Marie Tran is back on our screens in Hulu's new horror-drama anthology series Monsterland. Like any anthology movie or show, it's a mixed bag when it comes to quality, but Tran's episode "Iron River, MI" leads the way as one of the best episodes of TV I've seen all year.
Monsterland is hitting Hulu just in time for Halloween, meaning it'll be high up on everyone's watchlist. But this isn't your average horror series. Dark and atmospheric, this is far more like a drama than a genre show, and features stories that are grounded in everyday American life. Each episode offers up a tale tinged with the supernatural that might feature a mythical creature, mermaid, monster, or even a witch. Despite that, these are character-driven narratives, some of which might be a little too dry or depressing for the average horror fan. The good news is that even though it's unlikely you'll love all eight, you'll definitely find a firm fave among the unique series.
To help you decide what order to watch — or skip — from Hulu's Monsterland, we've put together this useful episode guide. So check out the options, decide on your faves, and get watching.