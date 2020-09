The Real Story Behind Misbehaviour According To The Woman Who Lived It

As the first Black winner of Miss World, Hosten was, of course, aware of the big news in the pageant world in 2019 when five of the winners of major American and international competitions were Black women. "I think it's great that more women of color are taking advantage of various opportunities. And many more opportunities today are available to them than there were in 1970," she says. "But I think the fact that we're still talking about this as something that needs to be highlighted tells me that we still have a long way to go." Hosten is looking forward to a day when "we don't have to comment on it, because it's something quite natural." She adds, "When you think about women taking part from all different parts of the world, why should only Eurocentric standards of beauty be the standard?"