The Real Story Behind Misbehaviour According To The Woman Who Lived It

"We had an affinity with them because we could all understand issues of equality," Hosten says. "We felt that women needed to be paid the same as men for doing the same work. We felt employment opportunities needed to be similar. Talking for myself, I was aware of the Women's Movement. What I think we were not so attuned to when we arrived in England was the messages that we saw that they were using. They were not culturally understandable to everyone. I mean, you had women from all parts of the world. They didn't reach out to us, the Women’s Movement, they didn't reach out to us to try to explain what they were trying to do."