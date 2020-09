As far as whodunnits go, the case of former Green Beret Jeffrey MacDonald and the 1970 murders of his pregnant wife and two young daughters remains one of the most riveting cases in American history. In part, it’s because MacDonald has continue to maintain his innocence despite being convicted of one count of first-degree murder and two counts of second-degree murder in 1979. It’s also because a woman by the name of Helena Stoeckley supposedly confessed to the crimes multiple times all the way up to her 1983 death. For those who’ve followed the case over the past 50 years, however, she’s perhaps better known as the “woman in the floppy hat.”