Shortly thereafter, several military police officers arrived on the scene to find a gruesome sight — the bodies of MacDonald’s older daughter, 5-year-old Kimberley, clubbed in the head and stabbed in the neck multiple times; his younger daughter, 2-year-old Kristen, dead in her bed after being stabbed 33 times with a knife and 15 times with an ice pick; and his wife Colette, pregnant with their third child, clubbed over the head, with both arms broken and wounds indicating that she was stabbed 21 times with an ice pick and 16 times with a knife. MacDonald was lying next to Colette on the bedroom floor, face-down, wounded but alive. The word “pig” was written in blood on the headboard above their bed.

