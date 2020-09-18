Seth Cohen Would Not Approve Of Samaire Armstrong Coming Out As Pro-Trump & Anti-BLM

View this post on Instagram

Fixed it. Black lives, they matter!! However, BLM is a billion dollar domestic terrorist organization. It’s ok to speak out against the fascist, far left mob. Call a spade, a spade. No more pandering to their hurt feelings and “safes spaces.” We, you and me, and every American of ALL RACE, CULTURE, COLOR, BACK GROUND, and HERITAGE, have the ability to stand up for what is right. There is a war on democracy. There is no ignoring the chaos and violence on our streets. This is unacceptable, nor is it justice. I support our hero’s in blue. 💙🇺🇸 #refundthepolice I support identifying the breakdown of injustice in our communities, and building up, rather then burning down. As our great President said “there are very fine people on both sides.” Handing the administration over to pandering Joe Biden; the walking corpse, who believes that the Black community is of monolithic thought, is a doomsday in the fight for justice that we seek. An elimination and restructuring of systemic racism can not be trusted to be accomplished at the same hands that built it. #votered #trump2020 #supportthebluevotered