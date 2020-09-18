That sequence might have you wondering what Stormfront and Homelander get up to the comics, and that’s where things get interesting. On the page, Stormfront and Homelander never actually cross paths because Homelander is — duhn, duhn, duhn — a clone of Stormfront. Oh yes, you read that right. Vought uses Stormfront to create Homelander, which means they’re two peas in the same horrible pod. That explains why Homelander is just so damn horrible. But the clone storyline is clearly not the case on the series as Homelander and Stormfront don't look alike... though, we all know Homelander has a mommy thing and never actually had, or perhaps more accurately never really knew, a biological mother, so who knows what kind of DNA twist could be coming.