From what little we know about Shining Light, we know they’re bad, right? Right! They’ve basically destroyed Kimiko's and Kenji’s lives since they were little, and have now turned the latter into “The Super Terrorist” who the titular Boys are hunting. But, Kenji doesn’t actually think Shining Light is bad and should be seen as the bad guys. As he angrily tells Kimiko, the group is “fighting injustice” and “stand up for people without a voice,” which should ring true for her, considering she’s been mute for the better part of her life. Since his time with Shining Light, Kenji has started to agree with their ideology.