After the ritual, Peralta told me, “You have to trust more in you. The knowledge and wisdom that you’re looking for are sleeping in your memories.” He performed another blessing to call on Pachamama to wake up those memories. Finally, he invited me to join him in an offering for Pachamama called Jaywarikuy. I was given a trio of coca leaves, referred to as K’intus. He instructed me to breathe my energy onto the leaves and to place them into a hole in the Earth.

