RIP E! News: Cultural Touchstone Cancelled After 29 Years

In July, Jeff Shell of NBCUniversal (E!’s parent company) said the television group would be restructuring and look to “shift resources from linear to streaming.” This new plan to streamline the business, paired with the devastating economic impact of coronavirus, therefore seems to be a likely factor in the decision to take E!'s three entertainment news programs off the air. “It is said that crises tend to accelerate and exacerbate trends, and that is certainly true in the television business,” Shell said