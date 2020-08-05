Five only approaches his dad — who does not know who he is since this moment takes place long before Reginald adopts Five and his siblings — in hopes of talking to him about time travel since he’s managed to get himself and all his siblings stuck in the 1960s. Reginald, however, isn’t keen to have this discussion. At the first sight of a scuffle, he heads away from the chaos Five has caused (they were both at a party, some assassins tried to kill Five, he fought them off — you know how it goes). Still, when Five utters this passage from the Odyssey from across the driveway, it gives Reginald pause, and later gets Five (and his siblings) invited to a light supper with their father.