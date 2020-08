Here’s What Happened To Your Favorite Love On The Spectrum Couples

This should come as no surprise to anyone who saw Love on the Spectrum, but Ruth and Thomas are still very much in love. They got married just last month, and according to Ruth’s Instagram, the couple celebrated their marriage with a post-wedding trip to a local cat cafe . Thomas also told Netflix that they recently moved out of their rented apartment and into a house. The best part of their new home? Not only is it right near a railway, which Thomas loves, but it looks like there’s plenty of space for the couple’s many pets.