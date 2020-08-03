Here’s What Happened To Your Favorite Love On The Spectrum Couples

View this post on Instagram

Love On The Spectrum is on Netflix! Honestly I never expected something like this to happen, from literally just meeting the crew at Supanova in my Paw Patrol cosplay put my name & number down & not think I would get very far. I'm not sure what else to write ahaha, I just mostly want to thank especially to my friends & family for being so supportive & cheering me on. ☺️💖#Netflix #loveonthespectrum