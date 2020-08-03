Diego Luna’s New Amazon Prime Show Pan Y Circo Is Like Dinner Party ASMR

The show was filmed before the pandemic, but you chose to add in an episode where the guests all meet over video call to eat a meal you made for them and sent to their homes in accordance with Mexico's "confinamiento." Since we won't be able to have dinner parties in the U.S. any time soon, how can people recreate this at home?

If what happens in the table of Bread and Circus is recreated in your house, then we've succeeded. Yes, the pandemic has shown me how important it is to have these opportunities, how we have to take care of this opportunity which is necessary for us to understand who we are and how we can change the world we live in. The episode on COVID was exactly an attempt to show that it's possible. It's a challenge, but it's possible, and we have to focus on that. We have the tools. So we don't forget what we're capable of doing together because this loneliness that the confinement is bringing to our lives cannot stop us from actually making sure we still hear those who have something to say and we still hear those who think differently from us. One day, we'll be allowed to go back and see each other face to face, but we cannot waste our time and wait for that to happen. We have to make use of the time we have because some of these issues cannot wait. That is the point of the show.