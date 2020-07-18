After the offering, Lenore points out that Nimue is part of the problem: Her behavior explains why the clan doesn’t like her. Still, Nimue and Pym (Lily Newmark) set off to find a ship. Unfortunately, when they arrive at the dock, they learn that the ship left a week early. Stuck, they go into the village where they hear Arthur (Devon Terrell) singing, but soon after Nimue uses her powers and gets the whole group into trouble. The trio flees and spends a night in the woods, only to return home as the Red Paladins murder their people, burn the village, and fatally wound Nimue's mother. After seeing her life destroyed, her desire to be free of the Fey disappears. This is the moment she decides she will honor her mother’s dying wish and do whatever she can to keep the Fey safe.