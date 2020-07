Your Favorite Quarantine Binge Is Coming Back For An Even Wilder Second Season

The Tony McNamara production is set to explore the next chapter of Catherine and Peter's relationship , one that fans of the show and Russian history buffs know will be one of unbridled political ambition, revenge, betrayal, and lots of vodka. It wouldn't be a spoiler to tell you that the real life Catherine did in fact become Empress of Russia in 1762 after her husband was forcefully removed from the throne and found dead miles away from the capital, supposedly killed by way of assassination. The Empress's 34-year reign marked the Golden Age of Russia, a time period that saw the country's economic and cultural growth burgeoning under Catherine's total overhaul of its systems.