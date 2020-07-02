Season 1 of the series sadly ended with the death of Hanna’s father figure, Erik (Joel Kinnaman, who does not appear to be back in any capacity for season 2). Before his death. Hanna and Erik manage to get inside the ultra-secret UTrax Regenesis facility, which houses the program Hanna had been taken from as a baby (by none other than Erik). After asking the teenagers currently in the program to leave with her (none of them do) and following a standoff with Marissa wherein she lets them get away, Erik succumbs to his wounds and dies.