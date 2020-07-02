Having only known the life she’s led with Erik secluded in the forest, Hanna is on one hand eager to survive (and fight) and on the other hand….well, she’s excited to finally get a small glimpse at what being a teenager is like. Hanna is also a sneaky coming-of-age story, as she befriends a British girl named Sophie (Rhianne Barreto) and then develops her first crush (who also happens to be Sophie’s crush... you know how it goes with teenagers). But, Hanna also realizes that she’s been trained to do one thing her whole life, and that’s survive. And when push comes to shove that’s what she’s going to do.