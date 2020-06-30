As we inch closer to the long holiday weekend, more and more brands are announcing big seasonal sales. Now, from a money-saving perspective, some sales are more worth it than others — and the one you definitely do not want to miss is happening at Ulta Beauty.
From now through the Fourth of July, Ulta is running a massive summer sale with more than 2,000 beauty products price-chopped by 30% or more. If you're shopping online, the sale equates to 23 digital pages of deals on every beauty or personal-care item you could need, from mascara and brow pencils to dry shampoo and conditioner — and even a magic foot peel with more than 1,572 rave reviews.
You can scroll through the product pages for the full list of offers and fill your virtual cart that way, or you can find a shortlist of standouts in the gallery below.
Consider your DIY mani-pedi upgraded when you snag the TonyMoly foot peel and a bottle (or three) of OPI nail polish. Your makeup bag gets a welcome summer reboot with the current deals on cult favorites, like the Physician's Formula Butter Bronzer, volumizing Lash Princess mascara by Essence, and Benefit Brow Pro pencil. Plus, you can stock up on a jumbo-sized bottles of Pureology conditioner that will keep your dry ends free of frizz and flyaways until your next haircut.
However you decide to shop and save, get on it now before the bestsellers get scooped up — and consider the retail therapy a nice little kickstart to the long weekend.
