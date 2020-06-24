Gabrielle Union’s NY&Co. Collab Celebrates The Black Community

You might know her as East Compton Clover cheerleader Isis from Bring It On. Or perhaps you’ve read one of her two books, We're Going to Need More Wine, a memoir, and Welcome to the Party, a children’s book about non-traditional families. She’s also an ambassador for Susan G. Komen for the Cure’s Circle of Promise, a spokesperson for Planned Parenthood, and an NAACP Image Award winner for her role in the BET drama Being Mary Jane. If you haven’t connected the dots yet, we’re talking about mother, actress, and fashion designer Gabrielle Union.
Today, the multihyphenate announced the arrival of her latest collaborative collection with New York & Company, just in time for the holiday weekend. The 14-piece line was inspired by Miami’s Little Haiti neighborhood, a subset of the Florida metropolis that’s rich with culture, history, art, music, and dance. The result: vibrant and colorful sundresses, sarongs, jumpsuits, and more, all of which are perfect for summer.
“When given the opportunity to artistically direct this campaign, I immediately knew I wanted to highlight the beauty within the Black community,” Union says in a press release. “Fashion, like any art form, can tell the story of a culture’s rich history."
For the campaign, which was shot by photographer Nino Muñoz, Union chose to highlight some of Little Haiti’s most prominent local businesses and organizations, including MMJ Beauty Salon, the African Heritage Cultural Arts Center, the Little Haiti Cultural Center, and the Historic Hampton House, a segregation-era motel that Civil Rights leaders, entertainers, and athletes used to visit during the ‘50s, ‘60s, and early ‘70s.
“The energy and passion that resonates within this community is palpable and I wanted to create a collection that exuded the rich history and some of the many qualities — strength, vibrancy, and beauty,” she says. “It’s important to me to celebrate our community and the love and inspiration that stems from it.”
The collection, which comes in sizes XS to XXL or 0 to 20, is available now on NYAndCompany.com. Shop our favorites from the collaboration ahead.
“The energy and passion that resonates within this community is palpable and I wanted to create a collection that exuded the rich history and some of the many qualities — strength, vibrancy, and beauty,” she says. “It’s important to me to celebrate our community and the love and inspiration that stems from it.”
The collection, which comes in sizes XS to XXL or 0 to 20, is available now on NYAndCompany.com. Shop our favorites from the collaboration ahead.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.