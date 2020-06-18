Babyteeth Blows Up The Teen Cancer Romance Movie Trope

Babyteeth doesn’t coddle its protagonist, but rather meets her on her fraught emotional journey. It doesn’t shy away from the more uncomfortable details — like the potentially problematic age gap between Milla and Moses, or the fact that we’re never quite sure if the latter’s heart is in the right place. Instead, Shannon leans in, daring viewers to deny this young woman the chance to grow up and live, albeit in a compressed, accelerated way. There’s no preachy morality, no tiresome lessons to be learned. Illness isn’t presented as a deep catalyst for change and growth, but rather as an accelerant thrown onto an already raging fire, threatening to obliterate everything in its past as it consumes all the air it has left.

