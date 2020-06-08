Sean Lowe's Bachelor season aired all the way back in 2013. And now that all of the contestants have moved on, it's coming back to haunt them once again. Sean's season will be the first one to air as part of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever!, a special series that will condense whole seasons into three-hour episodes. One of the most memorable contestants from Sean's Bachelor season was AshLee Frazier, particularly because of an argument she got into involving eyebrows.
AshLee made it all the way to the final three on season 17, but was sent home after fantasy suites, basically, because Sean was already in love with his now-wife Catherine Giudici. On The Women Tell All, AshLee and Sean got into an argument when she claimed he told her in private that he didn't have feelings for the final two women, which he denied. (And which we now know was obviously not the case.)
But, it was AshLee's argument with the lightning rod of the season, Tierra Licausi, that she's most remembered for. AshLee confronted Tierra about her attitude and her raised eyebrow. In turn, Tierra exclaimed, "I can't control my eyebrow! I cannot control my eyebrow!" And just like that, an iconic Bachelor moment was born.
After The Bachelor, AshLee participated in season 1 of Bachelor in Paradise. On that series, she became a bit of a lighting rod herself by gossiping about future Bachelorette Clare Crawley.
Since leaving the franchise six years ago, AshLee has gone on to find love without the reality TV cameras. She got married to Aaron Williams in 2017, and they welcomed a daughter in 2018. AshLee is currently pregnant with their second child.
As for her career, AshLee was a personal organizer when she joined the show and founded the business Love It! Organized. Now, she's a lifestyle blogger, and is currently sharing updates about renovating and decorating her new home. She also does some sponsored posts over on her Instagram, where fans can also find her outfits of the day and pics of her family.
AshLee's Twitter bio might read "ABC's The Bachelor, was a long time ago," but with the network airing her season once again, it's time for fans to relive it all. Especially that eyebrow moment.
