Despite Fuller House running for five seasons on Netflix, the timing never was right for Michelle Tanner to return. But as the extended Tanner family likes to say: The door's always open. Maybe when the inevitable Fullest House reboot happens 10 years from now, the Olsens will finally tell the fans "you've got it, dude" and bring the prodigal Tanner sister home. Until then, the She-Wolves have officially signed off without any help from the missing member of their pack.