It's unclear exactly where Dirty John 's second season was filmed and which house was scouted by the show's production team to be the setting for Betty's crimes. However, based on an Instagram post shared in October by Maggie Kiley , the show's director, some of the stunts appear to have been shot in the Chatsworth neighborhood of Los Angeles. Kiley's photos showed her and her team working through a stunt with toy cars, which might just be a clue that the scene in which Betty drives her car into Dan's home was filmed in Chatsworth. Regardless of the location, we're sure it was hard to find a home as devastatingly picturesque as the real-life San Diego colonial where these infamous murders took place.