8 Tattoos We’re Getting Right After Quarantine

They say absence makes the heart grow fonder, which might explain why so many of us are itching for a new tattoo right now. With tattoo shops across the country closed to stop the spread of COVID-19, our plans for new ink are currently on hold — but that doesn't mean we don't spend a few minutes every day checking out a bare place on our body that could really use some inspiring art.
Whether driven by a newfound creativity, a need to process heavy emotions, or a way of honoring a beloved lost friend, these are the tattoos Refinery29 editors are pre-booking with their artists for when quarantine ends.