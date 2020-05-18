Krispy Kreme Is Giving The Class of 2020 A Free Assorted Dozens

Congratulations, you made it! High school and college can both be nightmarish academic sprints, but it's a time of immeasurable growth and learning. You make long-lasting friendships, but it can also be packed with a lifetime's worth of growing pains. While it can all be very much worthwhile, it's normal to feel aimless once it's all over. Going from high school to college can be scary, and leaping from college into the "real world" can be even scarier.