Krispy Kreme Is Giving The Class of 2020 A Free Assorted Dozens

Congratulations, you made it! High school and college can both be nightmarish academic sprints, but it's a time of immeasurable growth and learning. You make long-lasting friendships, but it can also be packed with a lifetime's worth of growing pains. While it can all be very much worthwhile, it's normal to feel aimless once it's all over. Going from high school to college can be scary, and leaping from college into the "real world" can be even scarier.
If you're graduating from high school: welcome to the magical world of the student discounts. You may be going into considerable debt to complete your degree, but there is a bounty of deals and freebies in your future. If you're graduating from college: Here is one last deal.
Krispy Kreme is giving away free Graduate Dozens, which include chocolate iced with sprinkles, strawberry iced with sprinkles, along with chocolate iced Kreme filled, strawberry iced Kreme filled, cake batter filled, and yellow iced original glazed doughnuts that together spell out "2020."
The dozen will be available to purchase through May 24, but on May 19 you can get it for free. Any high school or college senior is entitled to a free Graduate's dozen, no purchase necessary, by presenting class of 2020 swag, valid student ID, or graduation garb.
Students must be physically present to redeem their free dozen, so this deal is best redeemed where drive-thru pickup is available and conducted in accordance with local shelter-in-place orders and social distancing etiquette.
