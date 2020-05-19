In 2015, a frustrated 11-year-old girl named Rowan wrote DC Comics a letter asking why there weren’t more female superheroes in the DC Universe. There are technically quite a few, especially if you count vigilantes like the Birds of Prey. Things have gotten better since 2015, but we’re still missing the female representation on screen that we deserve. Lucky for us (and for Rowan), DC’s Stargirl got the TV show treatment in 2020. Premiering today, the CW’s Stargirl follows Courtney Whitmore, a teenager who discovers a super-powered suit in her mom and stepdad’s basement, along with a cosmic staff that gives her superhuman abilities.
It turns out that her stepdad used to be one-half of the duo Star-Spangled Kid and Stripsey (also known as Skyman and S.T.R.I.P.E.). The uniform she finds is the late Skyman’s and she makes it her mission to avenge his death and carry on his legacy.
The CW series is staying pretty true to the DC comic book version (Stargirl original creator Geoff Johns has joined as executive producer) but there are a couple minor differences. If you want to know more about what to expect from the show and who’s playing who, read on.