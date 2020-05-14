We are just one week away from The Masked Singer season 3 finale which means the remaining contestants are all stepping up their game to make sure they are finalists. The last woman standing (since Kitty was booted last week) is Night Angel. She has received glowing feedback from the panel all season long and panelist Jenny McCarthy declared a few episodes ago that Night Angel gave the best performance she has ever seen on the show. While Jenny may have a point, she also keeps forgetting about her very astute guess that the Night Angel is Real Housewives star Kandi Burruss.
This week, producers decided to add a few special clues to help the panel. They definitely need it because McCarthy suggested Burruss was behind the mask a couple weeks ago, but she has since abandoned that idea. Thankfully, Jenny is back on the Burruss train, but here's why the other panelists need to catch up.
New Night Angel Clue: Moon Pin
Night Angel’s newest clue was a moon-shaped pin. It's an odd choice considering the reference isn’t a major giveaway to Burruss’ identity. She does have a loose connection to something moon-related, though. In 2013, Burruss teamed up with rapper Rasheeda for a song called “Legs To The Moon.” While the song isn’t widely known, it is one of only six songs that Burruss has been featured on throughout her decades-long music career. She also made an appearance in the music video.
Bonus Clue: Football
The clues for the Night Angel this week were clearly planted to throw the panel off. While the clues are connected to Burruss, they aren’t obvious enough to make the panel think McCarthy was on the right track with her earlier theory. The football clue — literally tossed out during the opening performance — would make the panel think Night Angel performed at a football game or has a relationship with someone who plays football. The latter is correct, but not in the way the panel was thinking.
Burruss’ only son, Ace, plays flag football. The former Xscape singer has posted about attending his early morning football games multiple times on her Instagram page. She shared a photo of Ace’s team with the caption, “This morning it was all about #flagfootball! You would not believe how serious it gets when the 3 & 4 year olds play... How many of y’all know what I’m talking about?”
Package Clue: Loss Of A Loved One
In her semi-finals clue package, Night Angel spoke about losing someone close to her a few years ago. There was also a ghost that appeared to have short hair or a bald head. The loss mentioned could refer to Burruss’ ex-fiancé named “AJ” Ashley Jewell.
Jewell died in 2009 after succumbing to injuries he sustained during a fight. He had popped up on The Real Housewives of Atlanta often before his engagement ended with Burruss prior to his death. Burruss also lost her brother in 1991, but since Jewell’s death was more recent it is likely the clue package was referring to her ex.
These three clues require expert level knowledge about Burruss to connect her to Night Angel. After breaking them down, this information in addition to other hints throughout the season almost confirm that Burruss is behind the Night Angel mask. We’ll have to wait one more episode to see if my theory is true.
