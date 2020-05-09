This Wild Theory About What Inspired Outer Banks Will Leave You Saying “Shhhh”

GUYSS I HAVE A CONSPIRACY THEORY. this may be a thread. @netflix @hichasestokes @madelyncline @rudeth okay so we all know the song Sloop John B by the Beach Boys, and if you don’t, GO LISTEN. but here are the lyrics: pic.twitter.com/cNffptjO0n— megan 🐚 (@thetimetakenup) May 9, 2020
the song is based off a real ship wreck called the sloop john b that was discovered in 1926, right off of Nassau, an island in the Bahamas. the boat was a specific 5 crew boat (John B, JJ, Pope, Ki, and Sarah)— megan 🐚 (@thetimetakenup) May 9, 2020
near the end, “Let me go home, Why don't they let me go home, This is the worst trip I've ever been on” which relates to John B wanting to be home with his dad, but foster care, juvenile prison, and the treasure hunt preventing this.— megan 🐚 (@thetimetakenup) May 9, 2020
i need answers!!