As Colorado Reopens, One Boutique Owner Is Nervous — But Prepared

“There are so many things to be worried about,” he says. “During times like this, your mind goes crazy, thinking constantly that you're going to go out of business and worrying about how you’ll take care of your team if that happens.” With all but two of his 16 employees having been with him for more than 11 years, Martinez says that maintaining his team was of the utmost importance for him. To ensure that no layoffs had to be made, he gathered everyone at the first sign of lockdown to discuss a plan of action. “I basically said, ‘Okay, how are we going to make this happen?’ and went from there,” Martinez says. At that first meeting, new procedures and strategies were put in place, including safely delivering orders by hand and finding ways to connect with customers and vendors digitally.