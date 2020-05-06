The Best Movie & TV Nurses Of All Time

Let's also use this as an opportunity to take back the nursing profession from nasty nurses in pop culture, like One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest villain Nurse Ratched, shall we? It's totally unfair that she has persisted in the zeitgeist for so long as a negative stereotype. Or the nurse in Romeo and Juliet, who fails to recognize that Juliet drank a sleeping potion, not poison. That's bad nursing, in my unprofessional opinion.