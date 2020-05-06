The Best Movie & TV Nurses Of All Time

While shows about healthcare are often referred to as "doctor shows," that term is a little dismissive of the other half of the medical field: Nurses. So in honor of National Nurse Week, let's take a minute to shout out the best nurses from movies and TV. Good doctors know it's important to share the spotlight, after all.
Let's also use this as an opportunity to take back the nursing profession from nasty nurses in pop culture, like One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest villain Nurse Ratched, shall we? It's totally unfair that she has persisted in the zeitgeist for so long as a negative stereotype. Or the nurse in Romeo and Juliet, who fails to recognize that Juliet drank a sleeping potion, not poison. That's bad nursing, in my unprofessional opinion.
Today we're celebrating the backbone of the healthcare system, which, in 2020, is the backbone of the entire world. (Make sure to also support your local nurses in real life, too.)
These 11 nurses from strictly medical shows like Grey's Anatomy and shows about community like Parks and Recreation stand on their own as characters and do so much more than assist doctors.