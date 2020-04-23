SNL Is Reporting Live From The Living Room Again This Weekend

With no confirmed end to the coronavirus pandemic in sight, Saturday Night Live is pushing forward with its current social distancing-friendly production. The series is set to air yet another at-home edition of the show. To keep the novelty alive, the team is keeping its plans for the new episode under wraps.
The last episode of SNL was filmed from the comfort of the cast’s home around the country, with each actor participating in a pandemic-themed skit via webcam. Of course, the quality isn’t exactly what we’re used to from the NBC series — why is no one wiping their cameras? — but desperate times call for desperate measures. And Tom Hanks.
Advertisement
America’s dad was scouted to host the episode, which is fitting because he was one of the first Hollywood celebrities to share that he had been diagnosed with the coronavirus in March. Thanks to the close watch and care of a group of Australian healthcare workers, Hanks is feeling much better, good enough to do an opening monologue for the show.
"Now, is it going to look a little different than what you're used to? Sure," Hanks warned viewers from his home. "Will it make you laugh? Ehh...it's SNL. There'll be some good stuff. Maybe one of two stinkers."
The first at-home episode featured a performance from musical guest Chris Martin of Coldplay, and as usual, he was excellent. With the bar set so high (but also so low, because pandemic), who will the sketch comedy show scout to host next? If we're crowdsourcing, I'd like us to look no further than some of the people dominating the quarantine right now. Stay with me here.
Tory Lanez
View this post on Instagram
QUARANTINE RADIO !!! WE WILL BE BACK TODAY !!! THE HOTTEST LIVE RADIO SHOW ON THE PLANET ! “QUARANTINE QUARANTINE QUARANTINE “ ALL CELEBRITY’S JUMP IN YOUR IMAGINARY CAR ! MAKE SURE YOU FIT IS RIGHT 😭😭🤣 I got THE 10 BOTTLE SPECIAL GOING ON FOR ALL CELEBRITIES ... And I got the half off SPECIAL FOR ALL MY SCAMMERS ! #KlubCorona #QuarantineRadio
Lanez has never hosted an episode of SNL or even appeared as a performer, but getting him on the show right now would be a brilliant idea. Lanez is currently keeping us entertained with his daily Instagram live, affectionately termed "Quarantine Radio." On the livestream, Lanez talks to fellow singers and excited fans alike, tasking them to show off their talents. He's had Lizzo, Drake, and Justin Bieber on.
Advertisement
January Jones
It isn't a stretch to say Jones is having the most fun in lockdown. She is using her unlimited free time to do all sorts of things — trying out new workout routines, recreating Grey Gardens, and making sure to stay hydrated. We could all learn a thing or two.
Drake
Full transparency: this is mostly just me wanting to get a better look at Drake's gigantic house in Toronto. But he could also teach us, once and for all, how to do the Toosie slide.
I'm obviously giving out free game here, but we'll just have to tune in on Saturday to see what direction the show goes in. Let me know if you need help, SNL.
Advertisement