SNL Is Reporting Live From The Living Room Again This Weekend

View this post on Instagram

QUARANTINE RADIO !!! WE WILL BE BACK TODAY !!! THE HOTTEST LIVE RADIO SHOW ON THE PLANET ! “QUARANTINE QUARANTINE QUARANTINE “ ALL CELEBRITY’S JUMP IN YOUR IMAGINARY CAR ! MAKE SURE YOU FIT IS RIGHT 😭😭🤣 I got THE 10 BOTTLE SPECIAL GOING ON FOR ALL CELEBRITIES ... And I got the half off SPECIAL FOR ALL MY SCAMMERS ! #KlubCorona #QuarantineRadio