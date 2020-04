Lululemon Faces Backlash Following An Employee’s Racist Behavior Online

Soon after posting the T-shirt’s link to his personal Instagram account’s bio, Fleming received an onslaught of criticism from Lululemon fans, many of whom also condemned the brand for hiring someone who would share something so obviously offensive. One user responded on the brand’s latest Instagram post , stating her disappointment toward Lululemon. “It really sucks what you have done,” @ ocean.qzhang wrote. “I just placed an order through the UK website. I will definitely return every piece, without a single doubt. As such a popular brand even in China. Do you feel ashamed to do so? I will ask all my friends to stop supporting you. Never ever again.”