The most glamorous edition of The Real Housewives has finally returned, and with it, the 90210 has brought two new Housewives. Television star Garcelle Beauvais and socialite Sutton Stracke are the latest diamond holders in the franchise, and both women are already making a very strong first impression on their co-stars and fans alike. Beauvais seems to be just the jolt of new energy that the group needs post-Lisa Vanderpump — can we please talk about her style?! — but the verdict is still out on Stracke.
We first met Stracke in the season 10 premiere through her good friend Lisa Rinna. Now, people who've been watching this show knows that Rinna has a big personality, so any acquaintance of hers has to be as extra as she is, if not more so. Stracke fits the bill.
A southern belle with expensive tastes, Stracke didn't hesitate to let anyone within 50 feet of her know that she was decked in head to to couture fashion. And while bougie tendencies are no surprise in Beverly Hills, the new Housewife's vibe leaned more towards snobbery than sophistication; she threw shade at Dorit Kemsley's luxury FENTY fashion and was unnecessarily judgmental about the length of Erika Girardi's skirt.
Basically, the new girl was bad vibes.
Sutton just insulted FENTY on her first ep of RHOBH.....bloop! Canceled!! Irrelevant!! You say you know fashion but you don’t know Fenty?? #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/AOWyty5NqV— carrie bradshaw (@bkkidane) April 16, 2020
Sutton has been on my TV for 5 minutes and I’m already done with her. #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/7GvMVBZ3Hl— Erika B (@nutellalver) April 16, 2020
Okay 2 seconds in and I’m over Sutton... bring yo ass down off that high horse girl #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/F1FeaVDAso— DeJa Jacklyn (@Soup_ofthe_DEJA) April 16, 2020
Don’t know if I love Sutton or hate her. But I’m happy she’s here 👀 #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/FSWsEI2ZZE— Housewives Historian (@cuntneykardash) April 17, 2020
The Rihanna shade was more than enough to make up my mind about Stracke (we respect Rihanna in this house!), but Stracke continued with the big snob energy even into the second episode, making her new friends uncomfortable at the opening of her new store. Even the Housewives were put off somehow by her behavior, and it's totally understandable; unlike her fellow newbie Beauvais, Stracke's entrance made it kind of hard to root for her.
Thankfully, even if RHOBH viewers aren't sure what to make of her just yet, Stracke has one important ally in her corner: OG Kyle Richards.
Richards is the last original Housewife of the cast, and her years of experience on the show have given her the ability to see the real from the fake — a necessary skill set in her zip code. If you ask Richards, Stracke is one of the good ones.
"My initial reaction was she was kind of kooky and different," Richards told Refinery29 of her new cast mate. "We've actually gotten close, and I really like her. I like her sense of humor and she's a good person. And we get along well. I text with her almost every day, and yesterday we were on the phone talking."
Since establishing a friendship with Stracke, Richards has noticed that the endless comments from the peanut gallery have gotten to her new pal. Stepping into the spotlight of reality television definitely has its perks, but it's not all positive; it can be difficult to tune out the onslaught of online criticism.
"It's hard for [Sutton]," Richards revealed sympathetically. "You know, she's never been on television. And I said to her, listen, you cannot let yourself get upset when you look at Twitter. There are going to be mean comments. You just have to know that there's going to be mean people. Twitter is brutal."
Richards is absolutely right — the internet can be a tough crowd, especially for reality stars — but unfortunately, it comes with the territory. Welcome to Hollywood, Sutton.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Wednesday nights on Bravo.
