This New Documentary About An Outer Space Cult Quarantining In The Desert Looks Wild

It wouldn’t be a reach by any means to say that we’re currently living in hard times here on Earth. We were already battling the consequences of climate change — warmer oceans, unbelievably low air quality, and uncontrollable wildfires are among the developing side effects — and to make matters worse, a pandemic is spreading rapidly around the world. Concerns about the state of the Earth were exactly what caused a group of scientist to imagine a life beyond this planet in the early 90s, and fascinating documentary Spaceship Earth follows their carefully laid plans.