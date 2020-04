You’ll Be Happy To Know Where Franky Carrillo Jr. From The Innocence Files Is Now

Per the LAT, Carrillo was sentenced to life in prison, but he always maintained his innocence. Eventually, he reached out to the Northern California Innocence Project (which runs out of Santa Clara University), and they took on his case. NBC Los Angeles reported that attorney Ellen Eggers focused on getting the eyewitness testimony overturned , because that's what the case had hinged on. "There was no DNA in Franky's case. There wasn't even a gun. I mean, it was all just eyewitness testimony," Eggers said. After proving to a judge that from where the witnesses were standing they would not have been able to see the shooter, they all eventually recanted their testimony. One eyewitness even apologized to Carrillo in open court. Additionally, the Santa Clara School of Law also reported that confessions from two other men claiming to have been the actual shooter helped overturn Carrillo's case for good.