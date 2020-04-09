Kelley Flanagan Absolutely Dragged Peter Weber For Not Picking Her On The Bachelor

Kelley Flanagan finally said what we were all thinking. Well, no, not that she and Peter Weber are obviously hooking up, but she did call out the fact that if, after all this, they were going to wind up quarantining together in Chicago and sparking all these dating rumors, why did Peter send Kelley home? It’s not even like the Chicago lawyer made it into the final three with Hannah Ann Sluss and Madison Prewett. She was sent home weeks earlier, but now might be his most successful relationship from the season.
Aside from appearing together on podcasts and dancing on TikTok, Peter and Kelley are passing their time in quarantine by making Cameos with a side of gossip. In a birthday message for a fan, Kelley not only crashed Peter's message, but she also threw some major shade about how he handled his season of The Bachelor.
“I heard there was a rumor or something that you guys thought that I was like quarantined with a Chicago property tax lawyer, I’m not quite —” Peter says in the video before Kelley enters the frame. “What the hell is that? What? Where’d you come from?”
She uses this opportunity to steal the show and send rumors mills into even more of a frenzy.
“Hi Lexi! Hey, I heard that you’re an attorney as well,” she says, putting her arms around Peter. “And it looks like great minds think alike. And to be honest I think both you and I should sue him for not choosing me!”
“Okay this just got weird,” her interjects. “What, no. I’m wishing her a happy birthday, don’t listen to her!”
While Peter has been adamant in his many interviews this past week that he and Kelley are not an item, he's responded coyly to questions about the potential future of their relationship.
"Are we dating? No. Do I love spending time with her? Absolutely," he told Nick Viall on The Viall Files. "We're not dating. Could I see that in the future? Yeah, of course."
But after watching this video, it looks like the "future" could already be here.
