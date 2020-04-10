A Guide To The Bros & Non-Bros In Netflix’s Brew Brothers

If you want nothing more than to hang at a craft brewery right now, then Netflix's Brews Brothers is the accidentally escapist comedy for you. The new series has a cast plucked from the improv and sketch comedy scenes. Hopefully, they'll make you laugh long enough to forget how long its been since you played corn hole with strangers and talked your friends into splitting fries. Remember bars?
The premise is relatively simple: two brothers who are passionate about beer making and very competitive end up in business together. One is relaxed and messy, and all about creating the perfect bar experience. The other is conventional and snobby, and all about the perfect draft. They're joined by a handful of other eccentric characters that make up the staff and neighboring businesses.
Brews Brothers was actually created by real brothers, as well, who are working together for the first time. Executive producer Jeff Schaffer wrote for Seinfeld, Curb Your Enthusiasm, and The League as well as the screenplays for Eurotrip, Bruno, and The Dictator. His brother Greg Schaffer worked on Mad About You, Veronica's Closet, That '70s Show, and Lab Rats.
As for the comics bringing this hoppy Odd Couple to life, here is the cast of Brews Brothers.