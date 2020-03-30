Don Lewis’ Granddaughter Posted A TikTok Thanking Joe Exotic

The Tiger King saga is so chaotic that it was only a matter of time before it made its way onto TikTok. A girl claiming to be the granddaughter of Don Lewis, the husband of Carole Baskin who mysteriously disappeared, has come forward on the app to give her take on the documentary series and also answer fan questions.
In short, she totally thinks Baskin is responsible for the alleged murder of her grandfather and thanks Joe Exotic, who is currently in prison for attempting to hire someone to murder Baskin, for speaking out.
Advertisement
"First and foremost I do want to thank the producers for shedding some light on this horrible situation," Tiffany Lewis begins the video. "I haven't heard his voice in over 20 years and just hearing it was a blessing."
However, the series leaves questions about her grandfather's fate unanswered. Don was a millionaire from Tampa, FL, who was last seen in 1997, his car found parked at a private airport. One theory is that he up and started a new life in Costa Rica. As for that, Tiffany has her suspicions.
"Do you guys think that she murdered my grandfather?" she asks. "Or do you think he ran away with none of his fucking money?"
She is even more resolute in the comments, liking comments like "she murdered him no doubt" and "I'm not saying she killed him but I'm saying she knows a lot about sardine oil and what tigers like their humans dipped in."
"Really wish the cops would see it this way!" Tiffany responded to one fan's accusation again Baskin.
She ended the video with a nod to Exotic, thanking him for "trying to do what he tried to do," seemingly a reference to his attempt to hire someone to kill Baskin (Exotic maintains his innocence).
In the case of Don Lewis, however, the Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister is calling for new leads.
Since @netflix and #Covid19 #Quarantine has made #TigerKing all the rage, I figured it was a good time to ask for new leads. #CaroleBaskin #DonLewis #Netflix #Tiger #BigCatRescue #JoeExotic #TigerKingNetflix #HCSO pic.twitter.com/LHoJcBZVOI— Chad Chronister (@ChadChronister) March 30, 2020
Last week, Baskin wrote a blog post denying accusations.
"I never threatened him and I certainly had nothing to do with his disappearance," she wrote. "When he disappeared, I did everything I could to assist the police. I encouraged them to check out the rumors from Costa Rica, and separately I hired a private investigator."
Watch Tiffany Lewis' take below.
Advertisement