Social Distancing? The Count Of Monte Cristo‘s Edmond Dantès Can Relate

Obviously, not everyone has the privilege of gleaning life lessons from throwback films during this time; being able to binge-watch movies in the comfort of my own home and actually be tired from doing nothing is a level of enjoyment that many don’t have. Healthcare professionals and service employees are working around the clock to provide services to the masses without the solace of an off-day. Many have lost their source of income and are worrying about how to pay their bills. Those facts alone should add much-needed perspective to your perpetual boredom. There's a lesson to be learned here, especially in times of the 'rona. Not being able to leave the house except in case of emergencies does blow, but it also presents the opportunity to do some of the things that you weren't able to in the past.