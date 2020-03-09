Hannah Ann’s Post-Bachelor Life Has Been Fueling Theories All Season

Peter Weber's Bachelor season is still airing, but it's been finished filming since November 2019. After The Bachelor, Hannah Ann Sluss has been busy accidentally fueling finale rumors and making a big move to a new state. Because Peter's season has thus far been unspoiled, even by the notorious spoiler blog Reality Steve, everyone has been looking for every little clue they can find regarding who Peter may have picked. And Hannah dropped several clues that led fans to believe she may be the winner.
One of the theories centered around a photo Hannah posted on Instagram at the end of December. It showed Hannah playing golf, with a red golf bag behind her. Fans quickly pointed out that it looked similar to a red golf bag that Peter had been using as well on his Instagram Stories.
Reality Steve brushed the "evidence" off, stating that there was no way to know if they were the same bag, or just looked very similar, and it didn't prove anything either way.
Another supposed clue came when Hannah posted an Instagram story that showed her talking about ice cream flavors, and fans heard a male voice in the background that many thought was Peter. It could have been truly any man, but fans got excited anyway. They continued to hope that Hannah and Peter were spending time together when they both posted vacation Instagram Stories about being on "island time." Reality Steve hopped in again here to fact check, noting that they were nowhere near each other in the photos. "Hannah Ann is at Echo restaurant in St Simons, GA. It’s on the menu you can clearly see in front of her. Peter is in the Virgin Islands. Calm down." he wrote.
Hannah Ann is at Echo restaurant in St Simons, GA. It’s on the menu you can clearly see in front of her. Peter is in the Virgin Islands. Calm down. pic.twitter.com/zuhEBpRKPP— RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) February 10, 2020
Throughout all this speculation and hyper focus on her every action, Hannah has been preparing for a big move. She currently lives in Knoxville, Tennessee but recently revealed on Instagram that she's moving to Los Angeles, California. In the comments of one of Hannah Ann's Instagram photos, fellow Bachelor Nation member Hannah Godwin wrote, "come see me!!!" Hannah Ann responded, "2 more weeks left until I will be living near you!!" Last September, Hannah Godwin moved to L.A. to be close to her Bachelor in Paradise fiancé Dylan Barbour. Now Hannah Ann is joining the duo (and almost every other Bachelor Nation member) in Cali as well. In recent days, she's been busy packing on her Instagram Stories with her sister and figuring out how to get her car across the country.
When the news of Hannah Ann's big move broke, some fans thought it was yet another clue that she ends up with Peter, since he also lives in the Los Angeles area. But she may just be moving because the city holds a lot more opportunities for her than Tennessee, especially for her modeling career. She's currently repped by Wilhelmina Models, which has an office in L.A.
Aside from constantly stirring up rumors about whether she wins or not, Hannah has been prepping for her move, spending time with family, traveling (she was in Florida while the Women Tell All taped in California), and enjoying her final days in Knoxville before she leaves. And whether Peter picks her or not, it seems like he might see her around the L.A. area soon.
