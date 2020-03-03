Story from TV Shows

Everyone Who Is Missing From The Bachelor: Women Tell All, Explained

Martha Sorren
Photo: courtesy of ABC.
In a preview for The Bachelor: Women Tell All, Chris Harrison promised, "All of your favorite women are back, and you won't believe what they all have to say." But there are actually several missing faces at this year's WTA. That means they're not on stage with the rest of Peter Weber's contestants to get answers, tell their side of the story, and make themselves memorable enough to get cast on Bachelor in Paradise.
This isn't the first time someone has been missing from the special. Last year, during Colton Underwood's Women Tell All, Elyse Dehlbom couldn't attend because she'd made a prior commitment to go to a friend's wedding. As for this year's missing faces, we got to the bottom of why they weren't there.
Why Wasn't Kelley Flanagan At The Women Tell All?

The Women Tell All filmed on Feb. 21 in Los Angeles, and Kelley was actually in the area that same weekend. But despite her proximity, Bachelor spoiler blogger Stephen Carbone (aka Reality Steve) reported that she allegedly hadn't been invited to the WTA. Kelley didn't confirm or deny anything directly, but she did "like" several tweets about her not having been invited, including these ones:
ABC did not provide a comment to Refinery29 regarding the reports that Kelley wasn't invited.
Regardless, Kelley went to L.A. during the same time anyway to see her Bachelor buddies for the weekend before her birthday. Kelley spent it with Mykenna Dorn, Tammy Ly, Shiann Lewis, Sydney Hightower, Kelsey Weier, to name a few.
Kelley also seemingly made a vague reference to her absence in one Instagram caption taken of her at the Los Angeles-area restaurant Élephante. "Let's acknowledge the Élephante in the room. I'm hanging with my chicks," she wrote.
If she truly wasn't invited, it's unclear exactly why. However, Cosmopolitan reported that Kelley has a habit of liking tweets that are not always very flattering about Peter. One notable one was: "I respect Kelly so much more than I thought I would because she clearly hates Peter and this process and she’s not hiding it." And this one: "Pete is disrespectful to women who know what they are looking for and call him out on his shit—take Kelley for example: he rolled his eyes, interrupted her and asked her not to judge him? When she was being upfront and honest."
Why Wasn't Natasha Parker At The Women Tell All?

When the news first broke that Natasha wasn't spotted at the WTA either, fans wondered if she also didn't get an invite. Natasha didn't specifically mention the WTA, but she seemingly cleared up the rumors on Twitter. "Uh oh... lots of speculation out there," she wrote. "Please don't put us in the same boat...I was invited, I just unfortunately couldn’t make it."
A couple of days after the WTA was taped, Natasha posted an Instagram photo of herself in New York, so perhaps she just couldn't make the trip across the country. She is an event planner in NY, and weekends are probably just busy times for her.

Who Else Is Missing From The Women Tell All?

It also seems that a few other faces are missing from the crowd. Some of the women who went home early on or didn't get much screen time were also not in the crowd, including Jasmine Nguyen, Payton Moran, and Courtney Perry. The answer here might be simply that as people who didn't get much screen time, the Women Tell All is a pretty frustrating, mixed bag.

Why Weren't Madison Prewett & Hannah Ann Sluss At The Women Tell All?

Historically, the final two women do not attend the WTA. That event is for the already-eliminated contestants. Instead, Hannah and Madison will get to answer burning questions and tell their sides of any stories during the After The Final Rose special that airs following the finale. 
While the rest of the cast was in L.A. for the taping, Madison's Instagram shows she was hanging out and playing basketball at the Auburn Arena in Alabama. Hannah Ann was spending some time in Florida.
Even without the appearances of Kelley, Natasha, Madison, and Hannah Ann, there will be plenty to see and hear about during the WTA. Victoria Fuller will be in the hot seat, Kelsey Weier will make a now much too-late attempt to pitch herself as the Bachelorette (that honor just went to Clare Crawley from Bachelor days of yore), Alayah will be back to explain herself, and Chris Harrison will make some over-the-top claim about the impending After The Final Rose special.
Update: This story has been updated to include new information as seen on The Bachelor.
