Everyone Who Is Missing From The Bachelor: Women Tell All, Explained

If she truly wasn't invited, it's unclear exactly why. However, Cosmopolitan reported that Kelley has a habit of liking tweets that are not always very flattering about Peter. One notable one was: "I respect Kelly so much more than I thought I would because she clearly hates Peter and this process and she’s not hiding it." And this one: "Pete is disrespectful to women who know what they are looking for and call him out on his shit—take Kelley for example: he rolled his eyes, interrupted her and asked her not to judge him? When she was being upfront and honest."