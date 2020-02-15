Kylie Jenner Shows Off Yet Another New Hair Look That’s All Valentine’s Vibes

The Kardashian-Jenner sisters are each trendsetters in their own right, so it shouldn’t be surprising that sometimes they steal ideas from each other. Kim Kardashian West gave the world gorgeous honey-bronde waves on Monday, saying she got the idea from her sisters and beat them to it. On Valentine’s Day, Kylie Jenner served her own honey-bronde look on Instagram — just days after debuting a major cut.
Jenner’s take on the style is a mostly straight look with gentle curls at the ends. Add in the voluptuous volume and down-to-her-waist length of the hair, and it’s the perfect bombshell blowout look for Valentine’s Day. Jenner showed off the new hairstyle with a mirror selfie.
“New vibe,” Jenner captioned the photo, adding a black heart emoji.
The new honey-bronde hairstyle is likely a wig that Jenner chose after receiving a very short haircut from her regular hair stylist, Jesus Guerrero. Jenner shared a black-and-white photo of her natural hair in short dark bob on her Instagram Stories on Friday, then returned hours later with the new wig. Guerrero also styled Jenner's honey-bronde locks, with color by Cassondra Kaeding, posting Jenner's selfie on Instagram with the caption, "It took an army."
While Jenner does appear to love this new honey-bronde vibe, her natural hair underneath, in a chin-length bob, is on trend for 2020. The beauty of current wig and extension technology is, of course, the ability to go from short dark bob to a stunning waist-length honey-bronde style in a matter of hours. Versatility is the name of the Kardashian-Jenner game.
