CVS Just Dropped A 50%-Off Sale On Beauty Products, But You Better Act Fast

Megan Decker
Photo: Robert Alexander/Getty Images.
If you're in need of toiletries after this weekend — whether shampoo, a scrunchie, or anything else — load your Google Maps and route yourself to the closest CVS Pharmacy. Technically, any drugstore will do, but if you want the best deal, we suggest you specify CVS.
Over the next month — from now, February 17th, through March 14th — CVS is running what it's calling an Epic Beauty Event, with different beauty deals dropping each week. Whatever you're shopping for, from lipstick and nail polish to conditioner and liquid exfoliators, will be marked down at some point during the sale. Check out the fine print, plus our top CVS beauty picks, below.
Advertisement
Week of February 16th: Take up to 50% off select skin-care products, both in store and online, from brands like Pixi, Bliss, Yes To, Sun Bum, and more.
Pixi
Pixi Glow Tonic, 4.2 Oz
$18.00
Bliss
That's Incredi-peel: Glycolic Resurfacing ...
$24.99
Yes To
Yes To Tomatoes Charcoal Detoxifying Paper...
$3.59
Week of February 24th: Buy one and get another free on select cosmetics, both in store and online, from brands like L’Oréal, Maybelline, Ardell, Covergirl, and Physicians Formula.
Ardell
Ardell Magnetic Gel Liner
$9.99
Physician's Formula
Physicians Formula Murumuru Butter Bronzer
$17.99
Maybelline New York
Maybelline New York Superstay Matte Ink Li...
$9.49
Week of March 1st: Get up to 50% off select hair-care products, both in store and online, from Garnier, OGX, Aveeno, TRESemmé, Pantene, Conair, Scunci, and more.
Garnier
Garnier Fructis Sleek & Shine Shampoo
$2.39
Scunci
Scunci Mini Velvet Scrunchies, 6ct
$4.99
TRESemmé
Tresemme Propure Silicone Free Conditioner...
$8.49
Week of March 8th: Get $20 off when you spend $100 on beauty products from Revlon, L’Oréal, GSQ by Glamsquad, and more (offer valid in store only).
Revlon
Revlon Nail Enamel
$5.99
L'Oreal Paris
L'oreal Paris Revitalift Derm Intensives 1...
$30.49
gsq-by-glamsquad
Gsq By Glamsquad Travel Dryer
$49.99
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
Advertisement

More from Beauty

R29 Original Series