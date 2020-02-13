The Parks & Recreation Ladies Are Still Keeping Their Galentine’s Day Tradition Alive

This Galentine's Day, February 13, marks ten years of ladies celebrating ladies. The holiday was invented by Parks & Recreation's Leslie Knope (Amy Poehler) in a 2010 episode of the long-running sitcom. While the series ended in 2015, cast member Aubrey Plaza couldn't let this cultural milestone go by unnoticed. She posted a photo on Instagram that not only commemorated the now widely celebrated holiday, but included cast members Amy Poehler, Rashida Jones, and Kathryn Hahn for a mini-reunion.
Rashida Jones played Leslie's BFF Ann, and Kathryn Hahn frequently appeared as campaign manager Jennifer Barkley.
"happy galentines day" Plaza captioned the photo, with two black heart emojis.
When Galentine's Day was born, Leslie described it thusly:
“Oh, it’s only the best day of the year," she said in the season 2 episode. "Every February 13, my lady friends and I leave our husbands and our boyfriends at home, and we just come and kick it, breakfast-style. Ladies celebrating ladies. It’s like Lilith Fair, minus angst. Plus frittatas."
What started as a fun holiday celebrated by Parks & Rec fans has snowballed into a holiday as storied as Valentine's Day itself, with brands and restaurants getting in on the fun.
“It’s sort of impossible in America for anything to enter the culture and then not be commodified, you know?” show creator Michael Schur told the New York Times. “I wish it weren’t being used the way it’s used sometimes, but I’m happy that it’s being used at all because that means that it struck a chord with people.”
Traditionally, Galentine's Day also involves exchanging gifts, but this reunion is a gift enough for me.
