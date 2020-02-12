“I was tossed around like a hot potato,” laughs Basco, whose role is, admittedly, to stay out of trouble during the mega battle. But there was still something worthwhile in it for her: “It was kind of refreshing to see all of these badass women kick the guys. It's so crazy to see it live in person, and something I really enjoyed was just how committed everybody was to trying it again and improving and doing better the next time.”