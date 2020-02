“Margot is super inspiring. She was like a big sister to me on set because she really helped me grow. She definitely did teach me a lot of stuff about the industry and how to be a boss in this business,” the actress tells Refinery29 over the phone from the film’s London junket. Robbie, who produced Birds of Prey with the film’s screenwriter Christina Hodson, is part of the reason relative newcomer Basco found herself as one of five leads in the new movie based on DC comics’ Birds of Prey girl gang, which first appeared in the comics in 1996 with Batgirl as its leader. “I love her so much, and I feel like she's a good friend of mine now,” adds Basco.