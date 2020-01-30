The Original Gretel & Hansel Fairytale Gets A Twist In The New Flick

While lost, they stumble upon a house made of candy, cakes, and other sweets, and they devour the goods to their heart’s content. A witch who lives in the home invites them in, with plans to fatten them up to eat them both. When Hansel has gotten plump to the point of prime eating size, the witch tries to get Gretel to pop into the oven to test its temperature. Clever Gretel, however, plays dumb, forcing the witch to climb inside the oven herself, at which point Gretel shuts and locks the door behind her, burning the witch alive.