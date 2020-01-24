Why Julianne Hough Loves Energy Healing, According To The Goop Lab

“There was this one moment last year when John [Amaral] was actually working around my foot, and I got angry. And then I just had such deep sadness. It was actually a memory that I had and it was connected to a trauma that happened to me when I was 10 that I hadn’t even thought of for 20 years,” Hough describes on screen.



She says that when she was young, her parents went through a “pretty aggressive divorce” and she had to live with her dance coaches. “It was not the best living situation,” she reveals. “So I had this really just pissed off anger, literally attached in my foot. This method works incredibly well for me because it helps me experience and go back to things to shift them.”