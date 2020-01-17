The Captain And Crew Of Avenue 5 Are Out Of This World

HBO has been hitting it out of the park with its original series as of late. Some of the premium network's shows have achieved critical acclaim, with series like Game of Thrones, Big Little Lies, Watchmen, and Succession dominating every corner of pop culture.
With some of its most famous titles and characters in the rearview mirror (we'll miss you, Doctor Manhattan), HBO is looking to explore new territory in its upcoming new series Avenue 5: the galaxy.
In the science-fiction comedy, an interplanetary cruise ship blasts off with thousands of passengers on board for a month-long voyage into the unknown. However, when severe technical difficulties send passengers into a panic, the motley crew of the Avenue 5 is forced to jumps into action to steer the ship back on the right track.
Avenue 5's crew is composed of an ensemble cast of (inter)stellar actors spanning every genre. Ahead, the stars who will take the HBO series to infinity and beyond.