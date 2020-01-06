Story from Beauty

Fans Think Rihanna’s Latest Selfie Is A Teaser For Something HUGE

aimee simeon
Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage.
We're six days into a brand new decade, but one thing remains the same: Rihanna's fans are hungry for a new album. But instead of new music, the star blessed social media with a different kind of teaser today — or at least that's what fans think about her latest post.

The Fenty Beauty founder took to Instagram earlier today to post a makeup-free selfie with what appears to be a blemish on her chin. "First selfie of the year doe. #2020," she wrote. Naturally, the internet quickly flooded the singer's comment section with album remarks. Still, some followers were more fascinated with her complexion and began to theorize that a Fenty Beauty skin-care line could soon be on the horizon. "Rihanna's putting this pic with a pimple and some months later she will release Fenty Skin and prove how it cleared this pimple. A smart businesswoman, I stan," one user wrote.

Others zeroed in on her blemish. “Let me pop your pimple,” one fan commented, prompting a response from the star herself. “Let her have her shine, PLEASE,” Rihanna replied.
So what do we know so far? Rihanna's answer is confirmation that she knows that popping pimples (though hard to avoid) is a no-no. It’s also a reminder that zits happen to just about everyone. As for a line of Fenty Beauty skin care? Only time will tell.
