Great News If You Love Breakfast At McDonald’s: Two New Sandwiches Are Coming In 2020

The quest to get a Popeyes chicken sandwich may be over, but in 2020 you might have a new reason to wake up at dawn for a chicken sandwich. Hopefully this one will actually be available when you get there instead of needing to wait in line for hours.
McDonald’s will be releasing two new types of chicken sandwiches for their breakfast menu in January, according to Food & Wine. The first will be a McChicken biscuit sandwich and the second will be a Chicken McGriddle sandwich. A McDonald’s spokesperson when asked for comment only provided the following statement:
"What came first, the chicken or the egg? Set your alarm for more reasons to visit McDonald's for breakfast in 2020."
Does this also mean there will be some kind of chicken and egg version of the new sandwiches?
In addition to the two new chicken breakfast sandwiches, there will also be spicy versions of the sandwiches available in certain markets starting in January, Business Insider reports. No product descriptions have yet to be revealed, but one could guess that it will be a piece of chicken replacing what is normally a sausage patty on the classic McGriddle or sausage McBiscuit.
This push on the part of McDonalds to upgrade their breakfast menu seems to be a response to reports that Wendy’s will be launching its own breakfast menu in 2020, complete with a Honey Butter Chicken biscuit that sounds divine if you’re one of those who lived for honey on your biscuits as opposed to jelly or jam.
Wherever you decide to eat breakfast in 2020, I hope you’re in the mood for chicken and biscuits.
