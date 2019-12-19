Get Ready For Another Starbucks Happy Hour

A little-known fact about Starbucks: They made the best holiday album of recent history. Second, only to Mariah Carey’s now chart-topping Merry Christmas, Stockings by the Fire has everything: old classics, new classics, Joni Mitchell, Sarah McLachlan, and John Legend.
But you’re not here for a review of Starbucks best holiday compilation. You’re here to learn about the happy hour.
Today, from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Starbucks is having its usual BOGO Happy Hour: Buy any handcrafted beverage (size grande or larger) and get a second drink for free. You just need to download the Starbucks app and the promo will automatically appear in your account for you to show the barista.
So, you clicked for a Starbucks happy hour story and got a little music review for free. Now go get the real BOGO deal.
